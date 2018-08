BRIEF-Implenia H1 Consolidated Profit At CHF 8.9 Million

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Implenia AG:

* H1 GENERATED REVENUE OF CHF 2,124 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 1,692 MILLION)

* H1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF CHF 8.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF -11.9 MILLION)

* EXPECTS ITS POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT TO CONTINUE IN H2 OF 2018, EVEN IF CHF 140 MILLION THRESHOLD IS UNLIKELY TO BE MET DURING CURRENT YEAR

* MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS CONfiRMED

* EARNINGS MOMENTUM SHOULD PICK UP DURING SECOND HALF OF YEAR AND THAT WILL RESULT IN FULL YEAR BEING A LOT BETTER THAN PREVIOUS ONE

* MEDIUM-TERM GOALS COMMUNICATED IN SPRING 2017 ARE CONFIRMED