Aug 20 (Reuters) - Implenia AG:

* REPORTS EBITDA FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019 OF CHF 72.9 MILLION

* REVENUE OF CHF 2,184 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 (PRIOR YEAR CHF 2,124 MILLION)

* CONFIRMING ITS EBITDA TARGET FOR 2019 TRANSITION YEAR

* CONFIRMING ITS MEDIUM-TERM EBITDA TARGET MARGIN OF 5.25% TO 5.75% (EXCLUDING IFRS 16) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)