June 10 (Reuters) - Implenia AG:

* IMPLENIA AND INA INVEST ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF RIGHTS OFFERING OF INA INVEST

* CO, INA INVEST ANNOUNCE RIGHTS EXERCISED FOR 3.06 MILLION NEW SHARES OF INA INVEST

* EXERCISE IS CORRESPONDING TO 59.24% OF MAXIMUM NUMBER OF NEW SHARES OFFERED IN RIGHTS OFFERING OF INA INVEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: