March 20 (Reuters) - IMPLENIA AG:

* RESTRICTING WORK ON ITS CONSTRUCTION SITES AND CLOSING SOME SITES ALTOGETHER. SEVERAL COUNTRIES ARE AFFECTED

* CONSTRUCTION SITE ACTIVITY IS BEING RESTRICTED IN SWITZERLAND, GERMANY, FRANCE AND AUSTRIA DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* IN SWEDEN AND NORWAY, OUR CONSTRUCTION SITES ARE OPERATING AS NORMAL UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)