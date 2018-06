June 21 (Reuters) - IMPLENIA AG:

* RECEIVES INFRASTRUCTURE CONTRACT IN SWEDEN

* PLANS ON BEHALF OF THE SWEDISH TRANSPORT AUTHORITY TRAFIKVERKET A DOUBLE TRACK EXTENSION FOR RAIL TRANSPORT

* OVERALL, TRAFIKVERKET WILL INVEST AROUND SEK 3700 MILLION

* THE ORDER VOLUME FOR THIS FIRST PHASE AMOUNTS TO SEK 200 MILLION (AROUND CHF 20 MILLION)