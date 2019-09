Sept 30 (Reuters) - Implenia AG:

* IMPLENIA - CO, WITH DUPLEX ARCHITEKTEN, WALTGALMARINI INGENIEURE, BUILDING RESIDENTIAL TOWER BLOCK FOR V-ZUG IMMOBILIEN AS PART OF ZUG TECH CLUSTER

* IMPLENIA IS CARRYING OUT ORDER, WORTH MORE THAN CHF 100 MILLION, AS TOTAL CONTRACTOR