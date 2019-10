BRIEF-Implenia Says Co, Max Rössler Agree On Joint Approach

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Implenia AG:

* IMPLENIA AND MAX RÖSSLER AGREE ON JOINT APPROACH

* HAS AGREED WITH LONG-TERM ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER MAX RÖSSLER ON A JOINT APPROACH TO COMPANY’S STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT

* BOARD, MAX RÖSSLER WILL LIKE TO TAKE TIME TO DISCUSS EACH OTHER’S PROPOSALS FOR GRADUAL SPIN-OFF OF DEVELOPMENT PORTFOLIO

* MAX RÖSSLER, PARMINO HOLDING PLAN TO WITHDRAW REQUEST SUBMITTED ALONG WITH VERAISON TO CONVENE EGM FOR THEIR SHARES

* TILL NEXT GENERAL MEETING, CO WONT DO TRANSACTIONS THAT’LL MAKE IT DIFFICULT FOR RÖSSLER, PARMINO, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS TO INVEST IN DEVELOPMENT PROPERTIES

* MAX RÖSSLER AND PARMINO HOLDING WILL DISBAND SHAREHOLDER GROUP THEY HAD FORMED WITH ACTIVIST FUND VERAISON.

* BOTH SIDES CONFIDENT OF BEING ABLE TO WORK OUT PROPOSAL FOR SOLUTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: