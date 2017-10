Oct 26 (Reuters) - IMPLENIA AG:

* ‍IMPLENIA SECURES NEW INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION ORDERS​

* ‍TOTAL CONTRACTOR JOBS ARE WORTH A COMBINED CHF 45 MILLION​

* ‍IS EXECUTING TWO NEW PROJECTS FOR INDUSTRIAL CUSTOMERS IN CENTRAL SWITZERLAND​