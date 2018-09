Sept 18 (Reuters) - Implenia AG:

* CONTRACT WORTH A TOTAL OF AROUND CHF 80 MILLION

* COMMISSIONED BY CITY OF STOCKHOLM TO BUILD A BUS TERMINAL INSIDE KATARINABERGET HILL

* CONSTRUCTION BEGINS IN SEPTEMBER 2018 AND IMPLENIA’S WORK SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY JUNE 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)