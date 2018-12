Dec 27 (Reuters) - IMPLENIA AG:

* SECURES ORDER FOR CENTRAL STOP ON MUNICH’S SECOND TRUNK ROUTE SUBURBAN RAILWAY

* CONTRACT WORTH ALMOST EUR 400 MILLION

* ORDER COMMISSIONED TO IMPLENIA, TOGETHER WITH ITS PARTNER HOCHTIEF

* EACH COMPANY TAKING A HALF SHARE IN JOINT VENTURE