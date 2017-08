June 27 (Reuters) - IMPLENIA AG:

* ‍WINS ANOTHER MAJOR ORDER​

* ‍HAS WON A GENERAL CONTRACTOR ORDER FROM LEUTSCHENBACH AG TO BUILD THREE RESIDENTIAL TOWERS PLUS BASE STOREYS IN OERLIKON DISTRICT OF ZURICH​

* ‍WOLKENWERK PROJECT IS WORTH AROUND CHF 150 MILLION​