June 2 (Reuters) - IMPLENIA AG:

* AWARDED MAJOR JOB TO BUILD NEW STADTBAHN LINE IN DÜSSELDORF

* CONTRACT WORTH EUR 45 MILLION (APPROX. CHF 47 MILLION)

* TOTAL ORDER VOLUME COMES TO EUR 113 MILLION (APPROXIMATELY CHF 119 MILLION), AND IMPLENIA’S SHARE IS EUR 45 MILLION (APPROXIMATELY CHF 47 MILLION)

* CONSTRUCTION STARTED AT END OF MAY 2020, WITH COMPLETION PLANNED FOR 2023.