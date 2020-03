March 13 (Reuters) - IMPLENIA AG:

* TOTAL CONTRACT IS WORTH AROUND EUR 63 MILLION

* IMPLENIA’S SHARE IS A GROSS CONTRACT VOLUME OF AROUND EUR 52 MILLION (CHF 56 MILLION)

* CONSTRUCTION WORK BEGINS IN APRIL 2020 AND COMPLETION IS PLANNED FOR NOVEMBER 2023

* BAVARIA COMMISSIONED IMPLENIA - FAHRNER BAUUNTERNEHMUNG GMBH BIDDING CONSORTIUM TO BUILD JUNCTION CONNECTING "B15 NEU" FEDERAL HIGHWAY AND A92 MOTORWAY NEAR LANDSHUT