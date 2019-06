June 3 (Reuters) - IMPLENIA AG:

* IMPLENIA WINS ORDER FOR FOUR-TRACK EXPANSION OF SBB’S RAILWAY STATION IN LIESTAL

* WORK BEGINS IN SUMMER 2019 AND SHOULD LAST UNTIL 2025

* SWISS FEDERAL RAILWAYS (SBB) HAS COMMISSIONED IMPLENIA TO EXPAND CAPACITY AT ITS LIESTAL STATION TO FOUR TRACKS