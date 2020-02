Feb 20 (Reuters) - Implenia AG:

* IMPLENIA WINS THREE NEW, SUSTAINABLE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS IN GERMANY AND SWITZERLAND

* CONTRACTS WORTH A TOTAL OF AROUND CHF 100 MILLION

* RENOVATION AND EXTENSION WORK IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN MAY 2020 AND END IN DECEMBER 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)