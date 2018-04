April 3 (Reuters) -

* IMPOSSIBLE FOODS ANNOUNCES $114 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTE AS STARTUP PREPARES FOR RAPID EXPANSION IN THE US AND OVERSEAS

* IMPOSSIBLE FOODS SAYS WILL LAUNCH ITS FIRST INTERNATIONAL MARKET LATER THIS MONTH WHEN IMPOSSIBLE BURGER DEBUTS IN ASIA

* IMPOSSIBLE FOODS SAYS NEWEST INVESTORS INCLUDE TEMASEK AND SAILING CAPITAL