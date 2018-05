BRIEF-Impresa swings to positive Q1 EBITDA, cuts net loss

May 3 (Reuters) - Portugal’s media company IMPRESA SGPS SA, owner of SIC television and Expresso newspaper:

* CUTS Q1 NET LOSS TO 0.63 MLN EUROS FROM YEAR-AGO 2.76 MLN EUROS

* SWINGS TO POSITIVE EBITDA OF 1.8 MLN EUROS VS YR-AGO PRO-FORMA OF -0.4 MLN

* NET DEBT FALLS 3 PCT TO 185.6 MLN

* TOTAL REVENUES VIRTUALLY FLAT VS YEAR-AGO, ADVERTISING REVENUE UP 1.1 PCT

* PUBLISHING REVENUE UP 20 PCT VS YEAR-AGO PRO-FORMA

* PRO-FORMA RESULT EXCLUDES MAGAZINES SOLD BY IMPRESA ON JAN 1, 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)