June 3 (Reuters) - Impression Healthcare Ltd:

* WILL DISCONTINUE SALE OF ORAL DEVICES BY 30 JUNE 2020

* EXPECTS CURRENT QUARTER OF REVENUE TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER VERSUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD

* EXPECTS GICS CODE TO BE CHANGED TO PHARMACEUTICALS, BIOTECHNOLOGY AND LIFE SCIENCES

* SEEKING TO CHANGE NAME TO INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LTD AT UPCOMING SHAREHOLDER MEET