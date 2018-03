March 27 (Reuters) - Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IMPRIMIS PHARMACEUTICALS ISSUED COMPOSITION PATENT FOR NON-OPIOID CONSCIOUS SEDATION FORMULATION

* IMPRIMIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍SECURED A PATENT COVERING COMPANY’S MKO MELT COMPOUNDED FORMULATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)