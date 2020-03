March 12 (Reuters) - Harrow Health Inc:

* IMPRIMISRX® ANNOUNCES SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH EYECARE SERVICES PARTNERS

* IMPRIMISRX- AGREEMENT WILL EXPAND NUMBER OF FORMULATIONS AVAILABLE TO NEW AND EXISTING ESP FACILITIES

* IMPRIMISRX- AGREEMENT WILL ALLOW FOR ADDITIONAL FORMULATIONS TO BE ADDED AS IMPRIMISRX/ESP RELATIONSHIP CONTINUES TO EXPAND