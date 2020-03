BRIEF-Impro Precision Industries Ltd Posts FY Profit Attributable Up 31.5% To HK$538.8 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Impro Precision Industries Ltd :

* FY REVENUE DECREASED BY 2.9% TO HK$3,640.2 MILLION

* GROUP IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT GLOBAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT PROSPECTS IN 2020

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OVERSEAS PLANTS, WAREHOUSING & DISTRIBUTION FACILITIES OF GROUP CANNOT BE PREDICTED AT THIS STAGE

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK CAUSED TEMPORARY PRODUCTION HALT IN GROUP’S PLANTS IN MAINLAND CHINA

* GROUP’S PRODUCTION CAPACITY WAS REDUCED IN FEBRUARY 2020

* ALL OF MAINLAND CHINA PLANTS RESUMED MOST OF PRODUCTION