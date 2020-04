BRIEF-Imricor Medical Systems Says No Longer Likely That 15 Icmr Labs Will Be Ordering Consumables By 30 June

April 16 (Reuters) - Imricor Medical Systems Inc:

* IMRICOR MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC - NO LONGER LIKELY THAT 15 ICMR LABS WILL BE ORDERING CONSUMABLES BY 30 JUNE

* IMRICOR MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC - MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS HAVE RESUMED ACROSS TWO SEPARATE CLEAN ROOMS

* IMRICOR MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC - ONCE HOSPITALS AGAIN OPEN TO OUTSIDE PERSONNEL, CO EXPECTS ITS NEXT THREE SITES TO BE OPERATIONAL SHORTLY THEREAFTER