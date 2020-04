May 1 (Reuters) - Imricor Medical Systems Inc:

* SIGNED MASTER PURCHASING AGREEMENT WITH SANA EINKAUF & LOGISTIK GMBH

* UNDER AGREEMENT, CO’S PRODUCTS INCLUDED IN SANA’S CATALOGUE OF MATERIALS APPROVED FOR USE BY MEMBER HOSPITALS, CLINICS

* TERM OF AGREEMENT EXTENDS TO AT LEAST 31 DEC 2023 Source text reut.rs/3f6KZYR Further company coverage: