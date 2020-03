March 16 (Reuters) - IMS SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK MAY HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS OUTBREAK MAY HAVE ESPECIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON REVENUE FROM ADVERTISING SERVICES EXECUTED IN MALLS AND ON EVENT ACTIVITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)