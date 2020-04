April 8 (Reuters) - IMS SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN MARCH WHEN 58% DAYS WERE UNDER LOCKDOWN, SALES REVENUE DOWN 5%-20% VERSUS FEB

* IMS EVENT SALES IN MARCH DOWN 80% COMPARED TO FEB

* GROUP’S EMPLOYMENT HAS BEEN REDUCED BY 30 PEOPLE AND SAVINGS DUE TO THAT ARE ESTIMATED AT 480,000 ZLOTYS PER MONTH

* CLIENTS IN GENERAL ARE NOT TERMINATING SUBSCRIPTIONS, BUT DO EXPECT DISCOUNTS OR TEMPORARY SERVICE SUSPENSION

* SAYS SALARIES IN GROUP HAVE BEEN REDUCED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)