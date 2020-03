March 20 (Reuters) - ImStem Biotechnology Inc:

* IMSTEM BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES FDA HAS LIFTED THE CLINICAL HOLD ON THE INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IMS001 FOR THE TREATMENT OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* IMSTEM - PLANS TO INITIATE PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSING-REMITTING, SECONDARY & PRIMARY PROGRESSIVE FORMS OF MS IN 2020 IN US