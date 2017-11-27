FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Imuraya Group says new share prices
Sections
Featured
Succession battle at consumer finance agency
Politics
Succession battle at consumer finance agency
Thousands stranded as Bali volcano alert raised
World
Thousands stranded as Bali volcano alert raised
Egypt attack to spur on Saudi-backed alliance: crown prince
Mosque Attack
Egypt attack to spur on Saudi-backed alliance: crown prince
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 27, 2017 / 8:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Imuraya Group says new share prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Imuraya Group Co Ltd

* Says it will issue new shares via public offering, with the issue price of 2,600 yen per share (296.4 million yen in total) and paid-in price of 2,444.24 yen per share (278.6 million yen in total)

* Says it will distribute treasury stock via public offering, with paid-in price of 2,444.24 yen per share (2.17 billion yen in total)

* Says it will issue new shares via private placement, with paid-in price of 2,444.24 yen per share (up to 366.6 million yen in total)

* The previous plan was disclosed on Nov. 15

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fFkZSE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.