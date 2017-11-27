BRIEF-Imuraya Group says new share prices

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Imuraya Group Co Ltd

* Says it will issue new shares via public offering, with the issue price of 2,600 yen per share (296.4 million yen in total) and paid-in price of 2,444.24 yen per share (278.6 million yen in total)

* Says it will distribute treasury stock via public offering, with paid-in price of 2,444.24 yen per share (2.17 billion yen in total)

* Says it will issue new shares via private placement, with paid-in price of 2,444.24 yen per share (up to 366.6 million yen in total)

* The previous plan was disclosed on Nov. 15

