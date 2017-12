Dec 22 (Reuters) - IMURAYA GROUP Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 150,000 new shares via private placement to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co Ltd, with subscription date on Dec. 25 and payment date on Dec. 26

* Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co Ltd will pay 366.6 million yen in total to the company

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NF2yM9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)