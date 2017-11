Nov 15 (Reuters) - Imuraya Group Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 114,000 shares and distribute 886,000 shares via public offering, payment date on Dec. 6

* Says it will issue 150,000 shares via private placement to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., subscription date on Dec. 25 and payment date on Dec. 26

* Says it aims to raise up to 2.23 billion yen to invest units

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZkDpGF

