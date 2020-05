BRIEF-IMV Announces Selection Of A Vaccine Candidate Against Covid-19 To Advance Into Human Clinical Studies

May 21 (Reuters) - IMV Inc:

* IMV ANNOUNCES SELECTION OF A VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST COVID-19 TO ADVANCE INTO HUMAN CLINICAL STUDIES

* IMV INC - PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY OF DPX-COVID-19 IS SCHEDULED DURING SUMMER 2020

* IMV INC - MAJORITY OF 23 PEPTIDE EPITOPES SELECTED BY IMV DEMONSTRATED ROBUST ANTIBODY RESPONSES IN AN ANIMAL MODEL

* IMV INC - SELECTED MULTIPLE PEPTIDE EPITOPES TO BE FORMULATED WITHIN DPX PLATFORM TO FORM VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST NOVEL CORONAVIRUS