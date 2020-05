IMV Inc:

* IMV INC. PROVIDES CLINICAL AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* IMV INC - COMPLETED C$25.1M PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH NEW AND EXISTING INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS, EXTENDING CASH RUNWAY WELL INTO 2021

* IMV INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* IMV INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$68,000 VERSUS C$82,000