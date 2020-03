BRIEF-IMV Says Covid-19 Pandemic Will Impact Ongoing Trial Activities Across Industry

March 30 (Reuters) - IMV Inc:

* IMV INC. PROVIDES UPDATES ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF DPX-COVID-19 VACCINE AND ONGOING BUSINESS AND CLINICAL OPERATIONS

* IMV INC - IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT COVID-19 PANDEMIC CRISIS WILL IMPACT ONGOING TRIAL ACTIVITIES ACROSS INDUSTRY

* IMV INC - DRUG SUPPLY IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED AT THIS TIME

* IMV INC - HAS INITIATED DISCUSSIONS WITH HEALTH CANADA IN PREPARATION FOR A CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION

* IMV - MEETING WITH HEALTH CANADA IS BEING SCHEDULED IN WEEK OF APRIL 20 WITH GOAL TO INITIATE CLINICAL STUDY FOR DPX-COVID-19 VACCINE IN SUMMER OF 2020