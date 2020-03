March 30 (Reuters) - IMV Inc:

* IMV INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* IMV INC - HAVE DECIDED TO LAUNCH DEVELOPMENT OF A DPX-BASED VACCINE AGAINST COVID-19

* IMV - IN CONTEXT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, IMV EXPECTS TO REPORT PRELIMINARY TOPLINE CLINICAL RESULTS ON SEVERAL OF SOLID TUMOR INDICATIONS LATER IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: