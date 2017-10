Oct 13 (Reuters) - IMVEST SPA

* SAYS OFFER FOR PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE FROM INTESA SANPAOLO PROVIS AND INTESA SANPAOLO RE.O.CO. FOR EUR 9.57 MILLION ACCEPTED BY VENDORS‍​

* SAYS DEFINITIVE CONTRACT TO BE SIGNED BY MARCH 20, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)