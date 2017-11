BRIEF-‍In Connection With Chapter 11 Cases, Real Alloy Intermediate Holding, Real Alloy Holding Entered Into Debtor-In-Possession Financing​

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Real Industry Inc:

* REAL INDUSTRY - ‍IN CONNECTION WITH CHAPTER 11 CASES, REAL ALLOY INTERMEDIATE HOLDING, REAL ALLOY HOLDING ENTERED INTO DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION FINANCING​

* REAL INDUSTRY INC - ‍REAL ALLOY DEBTORS EXECUTED ABL CREDIT AGREEMENT ON NOVEMBER 20, 2017 AND NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT ON NOVEMBER 21, 2017​

* REAL INDUSTRY INC - AGREEMENT FOR ISSUANCE AND PURCHASE OF UP TO $255 MILLION IN SENIOR-SECURED DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION NOTES​

* REAL INDUSTRY SAYS ‍DIP FINANCING AGREEMENTS PROVIDE FOR SENIOR-SECURED DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $110 MILLION-SEC FILING

* REAL INDUSTRY INC - ‍ON NOVEMBER 20, 2017, BANKRUPTCY COURT ENTERED AN INTERIM ORDER IN CHAPTER 11 CASES APPROVING DIP FINANCING​