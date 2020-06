June 12 (Reuters) - Implenia AG:

* IMPLENIA AND INA INVEST HOLDING ANNOUNCE FINAL OFFER PRICE OF CHF 22.42 PER NEW SHARE OF INA INVEST HOLDING

* INA INVEST HOLDING WILL HOLD APPROXIMATELY 57% IN INA INVEST, WHILE IMPLENIA WILL HOLD APPROXIMATELY 43% OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS IN INA INVEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)