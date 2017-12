BRIEF-Inabox Group says ‍Total Staff Numbers To Be Reduced By Around 10%

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Inabox Group Ltd:

* ‍COST REDUCTION PLAN TO BE IMPLEMENTED IN H1 FY18 WITH OVER $2M IN ANNUALISED COST SAVINGS EXPECTED​

* ‍UNDER PLAN, TWO OF CO‘S OPERATIONS CENTRES WILL BE MERGED REDUCING DUPLICATION AND IMPROVING SERVICE EFFICIENCY AND RESPONSIVENESS​

* ‍MANAGEMENT OF CO‘S ENGINEERING FIELD FORCE WILL BE CENTRALISED AROUND COUNTRY​

* ‍TOTAL STAFF NUMBERS TO BE REDUCED BY AROUND 10% TO ALIGN ITS PERSONNEL COSTS TO REVISED FORECAST REVENUE EXPECTED IN H2 FY18​

* ‍CO'S MONITORING AND MAINTENANCE FUNCTION WILL BE CENTRALISED AND TAKEN OFFSHORE​