March 26 (Reuters) - Internap Corp:

* INAP COMPLETES DEBT REPRICING

* RECEIVED CONSENTS FROM ITS LENDERS TO THE AMENDMENT TO LOWER INTEREST RATE ON ITS $433.5 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN

* INTERNAP-NEW APPLICABLE INTEREST RATE FOR SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN IS LIBOR PLUS 5.75%, WHICH IS 1.25% LOWER THAN PRIOR RATE; TO SAVE OVER $5.4 MILLION PER YEAR