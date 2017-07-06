BRIEF-INAP strategically expands with Digital Realty in Greater Phoenix

July 6 (Reuters) - Internap Corp-

* INAP strategically expands with Digital Realty in Greater Phoenix

* Co, digital realty trust have entered into an amended agreement for data center space leased to INAP in Chandler, Arizona

* Internap Corp - ‍INAP also partnered with Digital Realty to realign its existing leases in el segundo and Oakland, California​

* Internap Corp - ‍amendments provide renewed lease extensions, with potential for additional space to support INAP's growth in these markets​