Feb 27 (Reuters) - Inari Amertron Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 68.6 MILLION RGT VERSUS 63 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY REVENUE 376 MILLION RGT VERSUS 275.1 MILLION RGT‍​

* PROPOSE SECOND SINGLE TIER INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2.5 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2018