BRIEF-Inc Research Holdings qtrly GAAP diluted loss per share of $1.70‍​
November 9, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Inc Research Holdings qtrly GAAP diluted loss per share of $1.70‍​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Inc Research Holdings Inc

* Qtrly GAAP diluted loss per share of $1.70‍​

* Qtrly combined company adjusted diluted eps of $0.54‍​

* Inc Research Holdings - Net service revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2017 increased by $332.7 million, or 128.2%, to $592.2 million‍​

* Inc Research Holdings Inc sees Q4 net service revenue $738.0 million to $768.0 million​

* Inc Research Holdings Inc sees ‍Q4 adjusted net service revenue 750.0 million to 780.0 million​

* Inc Research Holdings Inc - In connection with the merger, we re-evaluated existing backlog policy for clinical solutions segment‍​

* Inc Research Holdings Inc sees ‍Q4 adjusted diluted EPS $0.52 to $0.60​

* Inc Research Holdings Inc - Effective during Q2 of 2017, changed policy for calculating and reporting amounts of net new business awards and backlog‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inc Research Holdings Inc sees ‍Q4 GAAP diluted loss per share $0.25 to $0.14​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $809.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inc Research Holdings Inc - Under new policy combined co clinical solutions backlog was adjusted from $4.80 billion to $3.72 billion as of September 30, 2017‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2m7Tb3T] Further company coverage:

