April 16 (Reuters) - Inca One Gold Corp:

INCA ONE GOLD CORP - GOLD PRODUCTION IN MARCH REACHED ABOUT 1,141 OUNCES, UP 40% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND UP 25% FROM PRIOR MONTH OF FEBRUARY