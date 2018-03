March 6 (Reuters) - Inca One Gold Corp:

* INCA ONE GOLD REPORTS RECORD PROCESSING FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY

* INCA ONE GOLD - PRODUCTION IN FEB REACHED 2,018 TONNES OF MATERIAL OR 72 TONNES PER DAY, UP FROM 1,522 TONNES OR 49 TPD PROCESSED IN 2017

* INCA ONE GOLD CORP - GOLD EXPORTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 REACHED OVER 910 OUNCES, COMPARED TO 2017 PRODUCTION OF 624 OUNCES OF GOLD