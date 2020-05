BRIEF-Incap Q1 Net Profit Falls To EUR 1.6 Million

May 12 (Reuters) - Incap Oyj:

* REG-INCAP GROUP’S BUSINESS REVIEW FOR JANUARY–MARCH 2020: PROFITABILITY ON A GOOD LEVEL DESPITE THE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC

* JAN-MARCH REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 24.3 MILLION, UP 31.3% ON CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR (JANUARY-MARCH 2019: EUR 18.5 MILLION)

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBIT EUR 2.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAD NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S PERFORMANCE IN Q1 OF 2020 WHILE AWS ELECTRONICS ACQUISITION FINALIZED IN JANUARY 2020 SUPPORTED REVENUE GROWT

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AFTER GOOD BEGINNING FOR YEAR, COVID-19 OUTBREAK AND RESULTING PANDEMIC STARTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON OUR OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE EXPECT THAT IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON OUR PERFORMANCE WILL BE STRONGER IN Q2

* REDUCED OPERATIONS AT OUR FACTORIES RESULTING FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BOTH ORGANIC GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY