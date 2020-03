March 23 (Reuters) - Incap Oyj:

* REG-INCAP FOLLOWING KARNATAKA GOVERNMENT INSTRUCTIONS ON LOCKDOWN, TO CLOSE DOWN ITS PRODUCTION UNIT UNTIL END OF MARCH 2020

* FREIGHT FORWARDERS ARE ON LOCKDOWN AND INBOUND OR OUTBOUND GOODS ARE NOT TRANSPORTED UNTIL END OF MONTH

* INCAP IS NOW TAKING MEASURES TO CLOSE DOWN ITS TUMKUR FACTORY FROM MIDNIGHT TODAY UNTIL END OF MARCH 2020