BRIEF-Incap Temporarily Reduces Capacity In UK, Withdraws Outlook For 2020

March 24 (Reuters) - Incap Oyj:

* REG-INCAP TEMPORARILY REDUCES ITS CAPACITY IN UK AND WITHDRAWS ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* WILL TEMPORARILY REDUCE OPERATIONS OF ITS STRAFFORDSHIRE FACTORY IN UK TO FOCUS ON PRODUCTION OF MEDICAL AND SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENTS ONLY

* DUE TO INDIAN GOVERNMENT’S LATEST NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN ANNOUNCED NOW, CLOSE DOWN OF TUMKUR UNIT HAS TODAY BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL 15 APRIL 2020

* REST OF INCAP’S LOCAL MANUFACTURING CAPACITY WILL BE CLOSED DOWN FOR THREE WEEKS UNTIL 14 APRIL 2020

* AS A RESULT OF CURRENT UNCERTAINTY RELATING TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, INCAP WITHDRAWS ITS CURRENT GUIDANCE FOR 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: