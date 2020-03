March 20 (Reuters) - Incentiapay Ltd:

* DE-PRIORITISED PLANNED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO MANAGE BUSINESS AMID COVID-19

* DUE TO DYNAMIC & UNCERTAIN NATURE OF ONGOING SITUATION, CO UNABLE TO ASSESS FULL EXTENT OF THIS IMPACT AT THIS STAGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)