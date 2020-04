April 3 (Reuters) - Incentiapay Ltd:

* INTENDS TO REDUCE COST OF ITS WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 40%

* SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND BOARD AGREED TO TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTIONS OF BETWEEN 30% AND 40% FOR SHORT TERM

* IMMEDIATE CLOSURE OF ALL PUBS, CLUBS, RESTAURANTS EXPECTED TO AFFECT MERCHANTS ON CO'S ENTERTAINMENT PLATFORM