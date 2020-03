March 20 (Reuters) - Inchcape PLC:

* INCHCAPE PLC - UPDATE ON SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* INCHCAPE PLC - PRUDENT DECISION TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND £150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME THAT WAS LAUNCHED IN FEBRUARY

* INCHCAPE PLC - HAS DECIDED TO PUT ON HOLD ANY FORWARD GUIDANCE UNTIL SEVERITY AND DURATION OF COVID-19 IMPACT ON SUPPLY AND DEMAND BECOMES CLEARER