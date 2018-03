BRIEF-Inchcape To Buy Automotive Distribution Business Grupo Rudelman For $284 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - Inchcape Plc:

* INCHCAPE PLC - ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION OF GRUPO RUDELMAN, AN AUTOMOTIVE DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS IN CENTRAL AMERICA FOCUSED ON SUZUKI

* INCHCAPE PLC - DEAL FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $284 MILLION ON A CASH-FREE AND DEBT-FREE BASIS.

* INCHCAPE PLC - DEAL ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR POST-ACQUISITION BY MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE

* INCHCAPE PLC - DEAL FUNDED FROM EXISTING CASH AND COMMITTED DEBT FACILITIES

* INCHCAPE PLC - NO LONGER INTENDS TO CONTINUE WITH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME WHICH WAS ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 27 TH 2018.